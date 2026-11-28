Prince William has spoken out after the Diana Award, a charity founded in memory of Princess Diana, announced that it had entered administration amid financial difficulties.

The Prince of Wales acknowledged the organisation's contribution to young people over the years and thanked those who helped carry forward his mother's legacy.

“The Diana Award has recognised and encouraged thousands of young people who are changing the world for the better. I want to thank everyone whose dedication and hard work helped make that possible over so many years,” the Prince of Wales told ABC News.

Why is the Diana Award facing closure?

The charity announced on November 26 that it had been placed into administration after receiving independent advice that it could no longer meet its financial commitments.

In a statement published on its website, the organisation said, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce The Diana Award charity has been placed into Administration, after independent advice made clear that the charity can no longer continue to meet its obligations."

Administration is a formal insolvency procedure in the UK under which an independent administrator takes charge of a financially troubled organisation. The administrator assesses its financial position and determines whether it can continue operating or needs to close.

"This is not the outcome any of us wanted. We thank everyone who has supported this charity over the years and, above all, the young people whose achievements have always been at the heart of it. Their achievements matter, and nothing about today's decision changes that," it further added.

The organisation's directors have appointed Nick Parsk of Oury Clark Chartered Accountants as joint administrator.

About the Diana Award

Established in 1999, two years after Princess Diana's death in a car crash in Paris, the charity was created to honour her belief that young people could bring meaningful change to their communities and the wider world.

Over its 27 years, more than 50,000 young people have received the Diana Award for their contributions to social action and humanitarian causes. The organisation also worked with thousands of others through initiatives aimed at helping young people expand the impact of their work.

Prince William and Prince Harry's association with the charity

The Diana Award has also remained a shared cause for Prince William and Prince Harry despite their strained relationship in recent years. Both brothers have continued to support the organisation, although they have generally participated in its engagements separately.

In March 2024, the brothers marked the charity's 25th anniversary through separate appearances. William attended an awards ceremony at London's Science Museum, while Harry joined virtually after his elder brother had left.