A lot is happening at Paramount Picture as the studio is set to merge with Warner Bros. Amid all, one thing that is sure is that Barbie 2 is happening.

Things are shaping up and Paramount studio David Ellison's executive has announced the name of the merger that will be called Skydance. Amid all, Variety has confirmed that the second part of the Greta Garwig's film will happen.

Barbie 2: What's the new update?

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Director Gerwig's movie on the classic toy is the biggest hit in the history of Warner Bros. However, the negotiation stalled between the studio and the talent of the movie, including Gerwig and her husband and writing partner Noah Baunbach and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

As the struggle in the talks continued, now it has been learnt that Barbie 2 is on every once mind as the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is reaching it conclusion.

As things continue to take shape, Paramount Pictures leaders Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein will now promoted to expansive creative post, multiple sources tell Variety.

What sources have revealed that Goldberg and Greenstein have already reaching out to key talent at Warner Bros, like Margot.

Sources say that wheels are already turning to lock in a sequel to Gerwig.

Notably, Ellison has also robbed in former Mattel CEO Ynon Kriez to be the co-CEO at the new company.

“There’s no way ‘Barbie 2’ doesn’t happen,” said the source.

Also read: Paramount and Warner Bros to take Skydance name following merger

Huge pay demands that may shelve the sequel

The talks are failing with the Barbie makers and producers over the significant budget rise. According to Variety, the Warner Bros has been making offers since 2023.

Over the years, the outlet has made at least seven offers, and all have been rejected.

The studio has put its biggest offer yet on the table for the filmmaking team, described by insiders as “life-changing money” and the highest package the studio has ever extended to a team and its stars.