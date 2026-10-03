/Paramount and Warner Bros to take Skydance name following merger

For months, the proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger has been one of Hollywood’s biggest corporate stories, with the deal drawing attention over its potential impact on the entertainment industry. Now, as the merger moves closer to completion, another major detail has been revealed: the combined company will take the name Skydance, bringing David Ellison’s production company identity to the newly formed media giant.

Paramount and Warner Bros merger named as Skydance

The Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger has taken another major step forward with the announcement of the new company's corporate identity. David Ellison, who currently serves as chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance, announced that the combined business will be called Skydance once Warner Bros. Discovery transaction is completed

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The name is a direct link to Ellison's original entertainment venture, Skydance Media, which he founded

before becoming involved in the larger Paramount business. Ellison said the choice was intended to give the merged company an identity of its own without replacing the identities associated with Paramount and Warner Bros.

David Ellison on Paramount-Warner Bros merger - Skydance: 'We chose this name for a few important reasons'

Taking to his X profile, David Ellison shared a clip and wrote in the caption, "We chose this name for a few important reasons,” Ellison wrote. “First and foremost, as we bring Paramount and Warner Bros. together, we wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic. Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations.”

He further added, "We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one,” Ellison wrote. “Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight.”

More details of the merger

The two studios are expected to retain their individual identities under the larger corporate structure. The combined company will also oversee a large collection of established entertainment brands and franchises.

The new corporate umbrella will span Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros., along with streaming

platforms Paramount+ and HBO Max and television businesses including CBS and CNN. Its entertainment portfolio will also include properties associated with franchises such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, Yellowstone and DC.