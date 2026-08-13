/Is Barbie 2 in crisis? How huge pay demands could shelve the sequel

Barbie 2 may not be happening. Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s pink world was released in 2023. Despite its box office clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, it went on to gross $1.4 billion globally. Now, with talks about a sequel underway, there’s a possibility that it may not happen. Reason? Massive pay demands.

Directed by Gerwig, the film brought together some of the biggest names in the business: Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Bryan Lourd, David Zaslav, Noah Baumbach, Michael De Luca, and Pamela Abdy.

Has Barbie 2 been shelved over pay battle?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reports of Barbie 2 being in crisis broke after The New York Times reported that a follow-up to “Barbie” is in trouble following stalled deal talks over the team’s huge pay demands. It has been learned that the studio has made more than six offers in the past three years, and all of them have been rejected.

The creative team comprises director Gerwig, screenwriter Baumbach, and producers Gosling and Robbie. According to Variety, last spring the studio offered the team their highest amount yet, described as “life-changing money.” It’s said to be the highest offer the studio has ever made to a filmmaking team and its stars. Another source noted that while the amount may be historic, “individual compensation is not.”

However, these pay challenges come at a time when WB film chiefs De Luca and Abdy have only four months left to put another “Barbie” movie into production. If they fail to do so, the rights to the iconic doll will revert to toy maker Mattel, which would be another major challenge for them. Warner bros has made six offers to the team.

Variety has also confirmed that Gerwig and Baumbach already have an idea for a sequel.

As per reports, Gosling, who plays Ken and his character was one of the most, has allegedly demanded $20 million. Apart from him, other stars have increased their pay, but it's considerable.