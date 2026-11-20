Stephen Colbert has spent much of his career entertaining audiences through political satire, comedy and late-night television. After bidding farewell to his CBS programme earlier this year, the comedian is now preparing for a new phase of his professional journey. Colbert and his production company, Spartina Industries, have signed with United Talent Agency (UTA), which will represent them across several entertainment sectors, including film, television and publishing.

Stephen Colbert's new venture, signs a deal with UTA

Stephen Colbert is entering a new chapter in his entertainment career after signing with United Talent Agency (UTA). The comedian and his production company, Spartina Industries, have joined the agency for representation across film, television, publishing and other creative fields, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the same report, Colbert will continue working with his long-time manager, James 'Baby Doll' Dixon of Dixon Talent, who has been associated with the comedian for more than two decades.

UTA expressed enthusiasm about bringing Colbert and his production company on board. In a joint statement, agency executives Matt Rice, Jay Gassner and Julien Thuan welcomed the partnership and said they looked forward to supporting the creative work of Colbert and Spartina Industries.

Stephen Colbert's journey after The Late Show

Colbert concluded his 11-season stint as the host of CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May 2026. He had taken over the programme from David Letterman in 2015 and established himself as one of American television's prominent late-night personalities.

CBS had announced the show's cancellation in July 2025, citing financial considerations. The decision attracted considerable attention, given the programme's position among the most-watched late-night shows on broadcast television.

Before becoming the face of The Late Show, Colbert spent nine years hosting Comedy Central's The Colbert Report. He also worked as a correspondent on The Daily Show, building a reputation for his distinctive approach to political humour and satire.

What is next for Stephen Colbert?

Although Colbert's new agency arrangement has prompted questions about his next television venture, there is no confirmed announcement about a new hosting assignment. He has, however, remained involved in other creative projects. The comedian is working on a forthcoming Lord of the Rings film, currently titled Shadow of the Past.