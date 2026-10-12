/Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire takes on officiating role at ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding to Geoffrey Ogunlesi

Jennifer Meyer, the jewellery designer who was married to Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, has married music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi in Hawaii. The ceremony brought together family and famous friends, with Maguire himself taking on a special role as the wedding officiant, just weeks after their divorce was finalised.

Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer marries Geoffrey Ogunlesi in Hawaii

Jennifer Meyer has married music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi in a ceremony in Hawaii, marking a new chapter for the jewellery designer. The wedding took place on October 10 at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, with Meyer’s former husband, actor Tobey Maguire, officiating the proceedings.

Also Read: Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer legally end marriage 10 years after separation

Maguire, best known for playing Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, was present not simply as a guest but as the person leading the ceremony. His involvement reflected the cordial relationship he and Meyer have maintained since their separation.

The ceremony reportedly also attracted several well-known names from Hollywood and the business world. Leonardo DiCaprio attended with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, were also among the guests. Actors Kate Hudson and Courteney Cox were reported to have attended, alongside celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe.

Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire’s relationship timeline

Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire met in 2003, got engaged in 2006 and tied the knot on September 3, 2007 in Hawaii. They share two children together: daughter Ruby (born 2006) and son Otis (born 2009). They announced their separation in October 2016 after nine years of marriage. Meyer filed for divorce in 2020, and the divorce was officially finalised on September 21, 2026, with status legally terminated in October 2026.

Meyer has referred to Maguire as her best friend and a great co-parent. Maguire also maintains a friendly relationship with Meyer's new husband, music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

Who is Geoffrey Ogunlesi?

Ogunlesi is a music executive and the founder of The Ogunlesi Group, an entertainment and music management company. He is also the son of Adebayo Ogunlesi, the Nigerian lawyer, investment banker and billionaire investor associated with Global Infrastructure Partners.