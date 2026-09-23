/Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire-Jennifer Meyer’s divorce moves forward with new court agreement; details inside

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer are nearing the end of their divorce proceedings, several years after parting their ways.

As per TMZ, the court documents reveal that the duo has agreed to dissolve their marriage and restore their legal status as single individuals. However, a complete settlement is still remaining, as several financial and other matters between Maguire and Meyer remain unresolved.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

It has been claimed that the former couple has also decided to appoint a private judge to help handle any disputes that could emerge during the settlement.

When did Tobey Maguire announce divorce?

They exchanged their vows in 2007 and announced their separation in 2016 after nine years of marriage. Later, Meyer filed for divorce in October 2020.

At the time of their separation, the couple had released a joint statement that read, "After much soul-searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship."

The former couple shares two children, daughter Ruby and son Otis. In 2025, Maguire had reportedly asked the court for joint legal and physical custody of Otis, who was a minor at the time. He also requested private mediation to address issues including child support and spousal support.

According to reports, the former couple has a prenuptial agreement.

When Jennifer Meyer spoke about her relationship with Tobey Maguire

Though they are no longer a couple, Meyer has previously revealed that the two are on good terms and continue to co-parent their children.

During a December 2025 appearance on The Inside Edit podcast, Meyer said, “Everyone was making fun of conscious uncoupling at the time, but joke’s on them. Joke’s on those people making fun of it. I called [Sadeghi] and then I had to say to Tobey, ‘Hey, we’re going to go to couple’s therapy.’”

Speaking about the actor, she said, "I now have an ex-husband who is my best friend and would do anything for me, and I would do anything for him. Anything in the world.”

She also described Maguire as “the best dad, the best ex-husband, the best friend, the most generous.

Meyer also revealed that her fiancé, music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi, has a good relationship with Maguire.