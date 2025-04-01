World, get ready for the new Spider-Man movie! On Tuesday (April 1), the title of the upcoming fourth Spider-Man starring Tom Holland was officially announced.

The new film's title is Spider-Man: A Brand New Day. Sony Pictures made the major announcement at CinemaCon. It will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

As the world waits for the new movie, we take a look at all the actors who have played web crawlers on the big screen.

Actors who have played Spider-Man

Nicholas Hammond

Veteran actor Nicholas Hammond was the first actor to play Spider-Man in a live-action movie, which was released on TV. In 1977, Hammond played the famous comic book character for the first time in the movie Spider-Man (1977). He went on to reprise the role in Spider-Man Strikes Back (1978) and Spider-Man: The Dragon’s Challenge (1979).

Tobey Maguire

Tobey Maguire was the first actor to bring Spider-Man to the big screen. Bringing the origin story of Peter Parker, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man universe took the superhero movies to the next level, cementing its place in celluloid forever.

Maguire portrayed the role in Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007) as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Andrew Garfield





After Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Sony created a new Spidey franchise with director Marc Webb and breakout star Andrew Garfield.

Garfield played the superhero in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 and 2014. While the first part was a hit, the second didn't impress the audience that much.

Special mention: Max Charles





Charles played the young Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Tom Holland

After years of hiatus, the world got a new Spider-Man again, but not in a new movie, but when Holland made his debut and joined Iron Man/Tony Stark (Played by Robert Downey Jr) and the Avengers clan in the movie Captain America: Civil War. A year after his debut, his first solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, was released.

Holland reprised the role again in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.