/Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire and Ice Spice spark dating rumours at White Party

Tobby Maguire and Ice Spice are grabbing headlines after the duo were seen together at a party. While several online posts claimed both have appeared to show the two sharing an intimate moment. The viral pictures have hinted, leaving fans wondering whether it's a hint at budding romance and is simply being taken out of context.

Are Tobby Maguire and Ice Spice dating?

Tobey Maguire and Ice Spice were among other Hollywood celebrities who recently attended Michael Rubin's annual White Party in the Hamptons, as per reports. However, what caught everyone's attention is them both sharing an intimate moment together, sparking fan frenzy.

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In the viral images, the Spider-Man actor and the rapper were seen chatting closely. However, there has been no confirmation from either side suggesting anything beyond a casual exchange at the star-studded gathering. An X user had shared a clip, and several have reacted, sharing their views.

One user wrote, "Looks like she's whispering something in his ear likely due to noise." Another user wrote, "Bingo card indeed. Never saw that coming." "This is one of the relationships the industry puts together. Another Pete Davidson/Kim Kardashian relationship. There's no world where these two mix

All about Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, she began her musical career during college in 2020, after meeting record producer RiotUSA. Ice Spice gained major recognition in late 2022 with her song Munch (Feelin' U), which went viral on TikTok. After signing with 10K Projects in a joint venture with Capitol Records, she released the singles "Bikini Bottom" and "In Ha Mood" to promote her debut extended play.

Tracks delivered by Ice Spice which became a hit are Deli, Think You The Shit, Princess Diana, Phat Butt, Gimmie a Light, Did It First; Big Guy; Fisherr; Pretty Girl, Butterfly Ku, and Bikini Bottom, among others.