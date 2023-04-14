Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice drop Princess Diana remix, an ode to the late British royal

Two of the most famous artists currently ruling the American music game, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, dropped the much-anticipated remix of "Princess Diana" single on Thursday. With Ice's relentless verse and Minaj's heavy-hitting bars, the track is taking social media by storm. As the name suggests, the track is an ode to the late British royal Princess Diana, who tragically died in a car crash in 1997.

"Nowadays, I be duckin' them cameras. And they hype that I am up on them banners. Callin' my phone, but they know I do not answer (Why?). In the hood, I am like Princess Diana," raps Ice. Meanwhile, Minaj calls Ice a "bad little redhead," before rapping, "We come out, it’s a movie, but we don’t do BAP/ Live from London, straight from the palace."

Check out the full song here:

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, "It’s insane that 15 years in the game, Nicki always finds a flow and switches it up. Legendary." Another commented, "15yrs and Nicki still has the hunger for Rap. You can hear all in her voice/flow she takes her craft/talent seriously!"

And, one penned, "Nicki is a lyrical chameleon. She can just easily blend in and compliment any rapper/singer she hops on a track with."

The track is co-distributed by Minaj's newly formed record label, Heavy On It. Rumours are rife that Ice Spice is now signed to a partnership under Minaj's new label.

Within a few hours of release, the track reached the top spot on US iTunes, extending Minaj's record as the rapper with the most #1 songs in iTunes US history.

‘Princess Diana’ (remix) by Ice Spice ft. Nicki Minaj is now the #1 song on US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/74Dwz2P1Rm — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 14, 2023

In March, Minaj released her solo single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze". She also featured on an array of collab songs, including the World Cup song "Tukoh Taka," "I Admit" with Youngboy Never Broke Again, "Blick Blick" with Com Leray, and "Do We Have a Problem?" with Lil Baby.

Ice Spice, on the other hand, released her 15-minute surprise EP in January. It featured previously released tracks such as "Munch (Feeling U)," "Bikini Bottom," and "In Ha Mood."

