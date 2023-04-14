Celine Dion announces new music from debut film, first time since battle with SPS disease

Iconic singer Celine Dion announced that she is releasing her first new music in four years. This comes months after she has been diagnosed with a rare and incurable disease. The new song is called “Love Again”. She has worked on the song for a film of the same name. Celine will also star in the upcoming film. This will be her acting debut in the film world. She will be seen alongside Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra in the romantic comedy.

Celine Dion made the announcement on Instagram. She captioned the news: "NEW TRACK ALERT!

The filmmakers also confirmed the same and wrote, "Available now, "Love Again", the title track from the motion picture. Mark your calendars, on May 5, the movie hits theatres and on May 12, the full album, featuring 5 new Celine songs, will be available!"

On her acting debut, the hit songstress said, "I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever."

In a press release, she added: "I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too."

Meanwhile, Celine is currently battling Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) which leaves the body of the person suffering, rigid and stiff. Reportedly, there is no cure for the condition. As it advances, the person is unable to walk or talk.

Sharing a health update months back, Celine said, “As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I'm ready now. I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

"While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I've been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to.”

