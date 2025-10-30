/Is Tobey Maguire planning to reprise his role as Spider-Man once again? THIS post on X has got fans excited

Is Tobey Maguire coming back to the Spider-Man multiverse? Decades after the actor first donned the iconic superhero suit in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man, the character might just be making a comeback. Hollywood screenwriter Mattson Tomlin dropped major hints recently, which seem to suggest that Maguire will be coming back to play the friendly neighbourhood superhero.

What did Mattson Tomlin write?

Tomlin, who co-wrote The Batman: Part II, recently sparked fan frenzy on social media after revealing his interest in writing Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire returning as Peter Parker. Responding to a fan’s query on X, Tomlin wrote, “Honestly, right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father.”

The writer admitted that he was drawn to the idea of an older and more mature Peter Parker. ‘Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last eight films.’

Tomlin’s post reignited hopes among fans who have long wanted to see Maguire reprise his role in a standalone film. Maguire reprised his role, along with Andrew Garfield, as they appeared alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film brought together three generations of Peter Parkers from different universes in one film- creating one of the biggest cinematic moments in Marvel history.

The reunion also led to hopes for a possible reboot of Maquire’s Spider-Man.

When another fan followed up over the weekend asking if there had been “any movement” on the idea, Tomlin offered a cryptic yet optimistic response: “Slow and steady wins the race… There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a ‘no’ yet!”

So far there has been no confirmation from the makers or the actor. However, Tomlin’s post has reignited hopes among fans who would want to see the OG Spider-Man get back to action.

Tom Hollan, meanwhile, will return to play the superhero in MCU’s Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day which is slated for release on July 31, 2026. Zendaya is also a part of the film.