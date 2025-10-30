/Is Tobey Maguire planning to reprise his role as Spider-Man once again? THIS post on X has got fans excited

Writer of The Batman: Part 11, Mattson Tomlin, raised hopes for many fans as he teased about the idea of casting Tobey Maguire as the mature Peter Parker in a new Spider-Man movie. While there has been no confirmation, the post has led to speculations.
Is Tobey Maguire coming back to the Spider-Man multiverse? Decades after the actor first donned the iconic superhero suit in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man, the character might just be making a comeback. Hollywood screenwriter Mattson Tomlin dropped major hints recently, which seem to suggest that Maguire will be coming back to play the friendly neighbourhood superhero.
Tomlin, who co-wrote The Batman: Part II, recently sparked fan frenzy on social media after revealing his interest in writing Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire returning as Peter Parker. Responding to a fan’s query on X, Tomlin wrote, “Honestly, right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father.”
The writer admitted that he was drawn to the idea of an older and more mature Peter Parker. ‘Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last eight films.’
Tomlin’s post reignited hopes among fans who have long wanted to see Maguire reprise his role in a standalone film. Maguire reprised his role, along with Andrew Garfield, as they appeared alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film brought together three generations of Peter Parkers from different universes in one film- creating one of the biggest cinematic moments in Marvel history.
The reunion also led to hopes for a possible reboot of Maquire’s Spider-Man.
When another fan followed up over the weekend asking if there had been “any movement” on the idea, Tomlin offered a cryptic yet optimistic response: “Slow and steady wins the race… There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a ‘no’ yet!”
So far there has been no confirmation from the makers or the actor. However, Tomlin’s post has reignited hopes among fans who would want to see the OG Spider-Man get back to action.
Tom Hollan, meanwhile, will return to play the superhero in MCU’s Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day which is slated for release on July 31, 2026. Zendaya is also a part of the film.
Tomlin’s other major project, The Batman: Part II starring Robert Pattinson, is set to hit theatres in October 2027.