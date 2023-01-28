Tobey Maguire would return to play Spider-Man again: 'Why wouldn’t I want to do that?'

Tobey Maguire returned to play the role of Peter Parker or Spider-Man in the MCU superhero movie Spider-Man: No way Home. The film, led by Tom Holland's version of Spidey, explored the multiverse, and at one point the veil between the universes became thin. The film was a great success for Sony and Marvel Studios. In the movie companion book Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, Maguire revealed whether he will return to play the role of wall-crawler again. He said, "I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, ‘would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’, it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

After the events of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' in which Spidey's identity, Peter Parker, was leaked to the world by Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck or Mysterio, who also accused him of murdering him. Due to the ensuing chaos in his life, Peter sought the help of Master of Mystic Arts Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to undo the damage. Strange performed a spell but it went wrong, and beings from other universes (supervillains who fought Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men as well as the Spideys themselves) crossed over to MCU.

Peter Parker decided to help rehabilitate the supervillains before sending them to their world and their — usually fatal — fates. The final act of the film had him meeting the two other Spider-Men and taking on the supervillains.

Wion's Zeba Khan wrote in her review of the film, "A cinematic experience in every right, director Jon Watts’ Spider-Man film is one you’ll not forget in a long time. It has all the ingredients it takes to make a commercial film – action, VFX, all the supervillains that each Spider-Man faced, Doctor Strange who does his magic, Spidey-MJ love angle and so much more that will not let you slip through the film even for a second."



