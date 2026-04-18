/Ice Spice assaulted by woman inside a restaurant, rapper breaks silence

Ice Spice has been grabbing headlines as the American rapper's clip of being assaulted by a woman at Hollywood McDonald's, with even throwing insults at each other, which further led to an altercation outside. Now, reacting to the incident, Ice Spice has now spoken about an altercation.

Ice Spice breaks silence over viral clip of assault at McDonald's

Ice Spice took to her X profile and broke her silence on the now-viral clip of her being slapped in the face inside a McDonald's earlier this week. The 26-year-old rapper reposted the footage which was earlier shared originally by TMZ and wrote in the caption, "This wouldn't happen at Wendy's."

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As per the same report, in the footage it has shown Spice sitting in a booth with a friend and chatting away while a young woman walks up to her table and starts talking to the pair, seemingly trying to get Spice's friend to slide over so she can sit with the duo. Following this, Spice seems to point to the door to send her away, who doesn't take it nicely and physically hits Ice Spice.

The fan's friend drags her off while Ice Spice jumps from table to table, running after her. The lawyer of the rapper has now planned to press charges. The attorney Bradford Cohen said, “The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD, and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security.”

Who is the woman that attacked Ice Spice in viral clip

As identified by TMZ, the woman who assaulted Ice Spice, Vayah, has reportedly given her version of events as well. She has stated that she has approached the rapper and her friend were eating while attempting to get Ice's friend to slide over. She seemed visibly bothered by the approach and the woman, and Ice began to exchange words. Vayah asks if Ice is from California and then hits Ice in the face after the confrontation gets heated. The fight carried on into the street where Ice and the woman fought again.

Who is Ice Spice?

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, she began her musical career during college in 2020, after meeting record producer RiotUSA. Ice Spice gained major recognition in late 2022 with her song Munch (Feelin' U), which went viral on TikTok. After signing with 10K Projects in a joint venture with Capitol Records, she released the singles "Bikini Bottom" and "In Ha Mood" to promote her debut extended play.