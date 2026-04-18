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Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do first look poster out; release date inside

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Apr 18, 2026, 17:16 IST | Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 17:16 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do first look poster out; release date inside

Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do first look Photograph: (Instagram)

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Makers have announced the release date of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vijay Raaz. Read on to know more.
 

Ayushmann Khurrana's much-anticipated film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has locked its theatrical release date. The comedy drama is set to release in May, the team confirmed on Saturday. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the upcoming film is a follow-up to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which was released in 2019.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do release date

The project is said to feature a three-heroine dynamic opposite the male lead. Sharing a striking first look poster on his social media, Khurrana revealed that the film will hit theatres on May 15, 2026. The caption in the post read, "Shikari khud hogaya shikaar! Ab Jaal mein phas gaye humare PRAJAPATI PANDEY. Ho jao #PatiPatniAurWohDo ke liye taiyaar!"

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The poster showcases Ayushmann Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey, who appears to be caught in an amusingly complicated situation. He is seen trapped in a net held by three women, hinting at a tangled romantic setup. Additionally, the actor is also shown seated beside a cheetah.

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About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Alongside Khurrana, the cast also features Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vijay Raaz. Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, with distribution by Zee Studios, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra. Juno Chopra has been credited as the creative producer.

Initially, the film was slated to release in March 2026 around Holi; however, the makers have shifted the release to May 15.


This film comes seven years after Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The original film was also directed by Aziz and revolved around a married man whose life takes an unexpected turn after he makes a wrong decision.

Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

Khurrana was last seen in Thamma alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Alongside Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the actor will also appear in the Dharma-Sikhya spy comedy Udta Teer. As per reports, he is also working on an untitled project with director Sooraj Barjatya.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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