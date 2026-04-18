/VDxShouryuv: Vijay Deverakonda announces his next film; actor to collaborate with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv | See pic

Ranabaali actor Vijay Deverakonda has officially announced his next project. The actor is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Shouryuv, who is best known for his film Hi Nanna. Currently referred to as VDxShouryuv, the yet-to-be-titled film is the first time the duo has teamed up.

It was revealed on Saturday, sending fans into a frenzy.

About Deverakonda's next

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Backed by Vyra Entertainments, VDxShouryuv is said to be an ambitious project. Taking to his social media, Deverakonda shared the announcement with a striking first-look poster. "My next is-#VDxShouryuv. Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film." he wrote. "So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shoryuv on his wild imagination and intense heart. ROAR my friends. I will give you my all. Peak excitement and lots of love."



The poster features the actor in a fierce look, leading a rugged group armed with weapons. A black horse and chained dogs can also be seen in the image. The tagline reads, "All this anger was once love."



Alongside the poster, what caught the attention of the fans was the film's international technical team. Cinematography will be managed by Alejandro Martinez, who is known for House of the Dragon and Fallout. Meanwhile, visual effects are being supervised by Eric Durst, whose credits include Gods of Egypt and Batman Forever. Production design is handled by Suresh Selvarajan, and music will be composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Fans reactions

Several netizens, including celebrities like Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi, have congratulated the team. Excited about the film, one user wrote, "#VDxShouryuv is giving pure “big film loading” energy. Vijay Deverakonda + global crew + wild imagination = something massive in the making! Just can't wait to see the real impact on the screen." Another fan wrote, "Vijju this is gonna be huge. Excited for this." While another comment read, "This is gonna blast theatre for sure."

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