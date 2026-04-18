/Absolute Value of Romance review: Teenager's imagination of romance is blend of emotions and equations

The South Korean show Absolute Value of Romance premiered recently on a streaming platform. Helmed by Lee Tae Gon and written by Lee Min Joo, the series stars Kim Hyang Gi, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Jae Hyun, Son Jeong Hyeok, Kim Dong Gyu, and others. It follows the story of a high school girl who loves to write BL romance novels featuring handsome teachers only to find herself entangled with them in real life. How the school life of the protagonist dealing with her passion becomes tumultuous is the main crux.

Plot of Absolute Value of Romance

The story of begins with a simple, nerdy high school student Yeo Eui Ji, who resides in a quite small

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town. However, one secret is she quietly fantasises about BL novels and loves writing them down online by nigt. But her secret is only known by her younger brother, who blackmails her for one cola bottle daily. Despite her passion, her stories struggle to gain attention, but one fine day spotting four men on the terrace takes an unexpected turn.

The arrival of four teachers who are exceptionally handsome gives Eui Ji a shot for another BL (Boys' Love) novel. The young teachers are Yoon Song Ju, who teaches Korean; Jung Hi Jeon, a PE teacher; Noh Da Ji, a Japanese teacher; and G U Su, a new math teacher, who is also the same guy. She had seen him on the terrace and also the one she had a tiff with earlier and broke her phone as well.

However, she soon thinks of making another story about them. Drawing from their personalities, she begins writing, and her latest work suddenly takes off. However, things go haywire when Ga U Su, one of the four teachers, who teaches maths in her classroom, discovers her secret. But, gradually, she is forced to keep a deal and her identity hidden; her real life and fiction begin to blur. How will Yeo Eui Ji's life go forward in the school? Will she be able to hide her secret for long, or will it get discovered by her school? Will she face trouble in the school?

Is Absolute Value of Romance worth watching?

With only four episodes released in India so far, the plotline and acting of the cast are definitely fast-paced and light-hearted. Right from the first episode, the show has given introductions of characters at their own pace. Kim Hyang Gi, in the role of high school student Eui Ju, has shown her gradual growth and how her character's thoughts process.

Also, it will be fun to see more scenes in which Eui Ju will be for sure having more instances like we saw in the first episode, where she interprets them as ones between lovers instead of them being four straight guys who are roommates, and that separation between fantasy and reality in the forthcoming episodes.

About Absolute Value of Romance

It is the story of a high school student who has a secret passion for writing about BL novels. However, it gives her a push when she sees four strikingly handsome teachers join her in school. Using a pen name, she publishes a BL web novel featuring her new muses, and it shoots to the top BL rankings. But, as she rises, she gets closer to her identity getting exposed. How she deals with it is one of the main parts of the story as well.

Other supporting cast members are Kim So Hee as Choi Go Ya, Eui Ju's best friend; Yoon Hye Rim as Choi Ji Ah, Eui Ju's classmate; Jung Da On as Na Deuri M, Jang Jae Young as Kim Dan Ji , Eui Ju's friend; and Han Se Hee as Kim Young Jae, among others. It premiered on Coupang Play on April 17, 2026, and is also available on Amazon Prime Video internationally.