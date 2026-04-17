/BTS to have another live streaming concert in Busan? Details inside

South Korean boy band BTS kicked off their world tour with opening shows in Goyang, South Korea, in April this year, marking their return after military service. With spanning more than 85 dates in 34 cities, the tour is in support of their recently released studio album Arirang. However, a latest surprise for fans has been going around in which there will be a live streaming concert in Busan.

When will the live streaming concert in Busan happen?

BTS will be performing in Busan on June 13, which will coincide with their debut anniversary. The group posted detailed information for BTS WORLD TOUR ARIRANG IN BUSAN on the global superfan platform Weverse. BTS will hold concerts at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 12-13.

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This will mark their first appearance in 3 years and 8 months since the 2030 Busan World Expo Bid concert Yet To Come in Busan in October 2022. This venue was the last place where BTS had performed as a full group before their military enlistment. In addition, June 13 is the day BTS made their debut, which will make their concert in Busan symbolically significant.

Fans' reaction to live streaming concert in Busan

Netizens flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "OMG OMG OMG. Live Viewing is coming for #BTSFESTA2026. This was announced in cinemas at the end of yesterday's concert. Bangtan will be performing in BUSAN. 12th & 13th June. Waiting for tickets."

Another user wrote, "ANOTHER LIVE VIEWING ON JUNE 13?? BTS WHATTT???"

"At the end of yesterday's concert broadcast on Weverse, they announced another broadcast that will take place on June 13 at FESTA in Busan. Registration for the newsletter: https://btsliveviewing.com/coming-soon

#BTS", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "OH MY GOD ANOTHER LIVE VIEWING ON BTS' 13TH ANNIVERSARY ON JUNE 13TH."

All about BTS 2026 world tour

The tour began on April 9, 2026, in Goyang and will continue through 2027. Marking BTS's return to live performances after completing their mandatory military service, it spans more than 85 dates in 34 cities across 23 countries.