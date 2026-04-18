/'Unexpectedly recovering': Zayn Malik hospitalised after Konnakol release; fans send wishes

Zayn Malik has sparked a wave of concern after the international pop star revealed that he has been hospitalised due to a recent health setback. The 33-year-old singer took to his Instagram to share the update, saying he is "still unexpectedly recovering."

While the Konnakol singer did not disclose details about his illness, he posted a photo from his hospital bed dressed in a patient's gown alongside a long, heartfelt note.

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Zayn Malik shares an update

Addressing fans in his Instagram stories, Malik wrote, "To my fans. Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always- been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering."

He also stated that he was disappointed to miss planned interactions with fans. "Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week, I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding."

Expressing gratitude to the medical team, he said, "Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends!"

Many took to social media platforms to send wishes for his speedy recovery. "GET WELL SOON," one fan wrote. Asking about his health, another said, "how did this happen." "Take it easy Zayn health comes first," read another comment." "Feel better soon! Take you time and heal. We aren't going anywhere! ps.. Konnakol rockzzzzzzzzzz! Love it! Cant wait to see you live again. TAKE GOOD CARE OF YOU," wrote another fan.

Zayn Malik hospitalised Photograph: (Instagram)

About Zayn Malik's work front

This setback comes during the release of his fifth studio album, Konnakol. Malik was all set for a series of appearances and fan engagements to promote the album, several of which may now be postponed or cancelled.