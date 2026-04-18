/Natalie Portman is pregnant! Expecting third child with partner Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman is going to be a mum, again! The actress is set to welcome her third child, and first with her current partner, the French music producer Tanguy Destable.

Portman confirmed the news in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying that she's very equally, ‘’excited and grateful.''

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“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she says. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

Speaking further, the actress described her feelings, saying, “There is a gratitude that when you’re young, you don’t necessarily grasp.”

“And there’s a calm and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me that makes the experience so beautiful every day. And knowing it’s probably the last time, I cherish every moment,” the Hollywood star added.

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The Thor: Love and Thunder actress has two children, a son, Aleph, 14, and a daughter, Amalia, 9, from her previous marriage to choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

The actress has kept her children away from the media glare. But she's a doting mom and never fails to talk about and mention her little kids.

Portman has conceived her third child at the age of 44. Speaking about how she's feeling physically, the actress said she has more energy than she thought and that this pregnancy feels similar to previous ones.

To keep strong, the actress shared that she’s swimming, doing Gyrotonics and spending lots of time with her kids, “which is always the best.”

Who is Tanguy Destable? Natalie Portman’s Boyfriend

The news of Portman and French musician Tanguy Destable's dating first came out in March 2025. They met through mutual friends.

Destable is a music producer from Paris and has been working in the industry for the past decade. He produced the score for the 2024 Oscar-nominated film I'm Still Here and has worked with pop stars such as Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.