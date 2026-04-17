/ Sydney Sweeney-Scooter Braun make it official as latter shares cosy photo

Sydney Sweeney, best known for her role in the hit show Euphoria, and the former manager to celebs, Scooter Braun, made their relationship official on social media by sharing a cosy photo. Their announcement comes after the couple were spotted together several times and rumours of romance surfaced on social media.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun confirm their romance

Taking to Instagram stories, the 28-year-old actress shared a black and white picture with her beau. Scooter Braun reshared the same photo and a caption, “Lucky ba****d.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The photo has been taken at the Euphoria season 3 premiere of the HBO series. This comes months after the chatter of their rumoured romance.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's relationship timeline

Sydney Sweeney was dating businessman Jonathan Davio in 2018 and was engaged in 2022. The duo

even produced films together, i.e., Anyone But You and Immaculate. However, the couple separated in 2025. In an interaction with The Times, she was single in May. She had stated, "I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it."

She gained early recognition for her roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects in 2018. She received wider acclaim for her performances in the drama series Euphoria (2019–present) and the first season of the anthology series The White Lotus (2021), both of which earned her nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards.

While Scooter Braun was dating Yael Cohen in 2013, he tied the knot in 2014 in Canada at Cohen's parents' house. They have two sons and a daughter. Braun filed for divorce in 2021 and was finalised in 2022.