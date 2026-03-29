'Totally wrong to play me': Kim Novak disapproves of Sydney Sweeney's casting in Scandalous!

Kim Novak, the legendary Hollywood actress, has publicly criticised the casting of Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming biographical drama Scandalous! The 93-year-old stated that she would have never allowed it to happen.

Kim Novak on Sydney Sweeney portraying her

Novak, during an interview with The Times of London, expressed that she has objections to The Housemaid star playing her in the film, which revolves around Novak’s 1950s relationship with jazz legend Sammy Davis Jr., which was considered controversial at the time.

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"I would never have approved," she said as according to the Vertigo star, Sweeney, 28, is "totally wrong" for the role. Expressing concern about how her casting would shape the story on screen, Novak added that Sweeney “sticks out so much above the waist.”

Novak expresses her concern

Novak also claimed that the film may focus more on the physical aspects of her romance with Davis Jr., instead of focusing on the emotional bond they had together. "There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time," Novak said. "She was totally wrong to play me."

Speaking about her relationship with Davis Jr., she added, "We had so much in common."

Sweeney has not commented on Novak’s remarks on her casting in the film so far.

Why was the love story controversial?

Scandalous! is said to revisit the love story of Novak and Davis Jr., whose relationship in the late 1950s had led to controversy due to racial tensions in Hollywood. Their relationship, when it went public, attracted a lot of attention, with reports that claimed the industry tried separating them.

The film will showcase the racism and backlash the two had faced at the time.

About Scandalous!

Directed by Colman Domingo, the film features David Jonsson, who will portray Davis Jr. opposite Sweeney. The Euphoria actor also serves as a producer on the project.

According to reports, the film is set to go into production once Euphoria Season 3 wraps up. The official release date is yet to be confirmed.