/ 'Don't know if this is for me': Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira reveals her exit from show after season 2

The third season of Euphoria premiered on April 12. The teen drama show which focuses on intense themes of addiction, trauma and complex relationships, sees a time jump in the latest season that leaves high school behind to explore the character's early adulthood. Barbie Ferreira, who had played the role of Kat Hernandez in the show, revealed why she left after season 2.

Barbie Ferreira addresses why she exited Euphoria

Barbie had played the character of a high school student, Kat, and close friend of many main lead characters. The actress in detail explained what led to her exit from the show. In the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she said, "It wasn't dramatic. In fact, it was kind of the opposite of dramatic, where it was like a long process of being like, 'I don't know if this is it for me,' and then having conversations with people and us trying to figure out how to make Kat a fully fleshed-out character, and it just wasn't going anywhere."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Since we can't find anything and we can't land on anything, I'm like let me just go. Let me just go do my thing. I would rather do an indie movie, where I'm acting and I'm flexing my muscles. I'm being creatively asked to do things rather than kind of sitting around to be like a background character,” she said.

Barbie continued, "It wasn't like I woke up one day angry. It was a very arduous process of processing and weighing the pros and cons, seeing what was going to happen, and at the end of the day being like, ‘I believe in myself as an actress, and I want to see my career look a little differently than this.’ And I'm like, 'It's okay if it's like the hit TV show.'

All about Barbie Ferreira

Born in Spanish Harlem, Manhattan, in New York City, Barbie was raised by her mother, aunt and grandmother. As a teenager, Ferreira began her career by sending her plus-sized modelling photos to an American Apparel open casting call and has had parts for several brands.

Ferreira starred in How to Behave, a 10-episode Vice web series about etiquette. For this she won a Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host. She also starred in the Teen Vogue web series Body Party, about body positivity.