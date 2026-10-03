/Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer legally end marriage 10 years after separation

Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire's personal life is back in the headlines as the Spider-Man star and Jennifer Meyer have legally ended their marriage nearly 10 years after their separation. The development comes years after Meyer filed for divorce in 2020, with the pair continuing to work through other matters related to their divorce separately.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer are officially divorced

A Los Angeles court has formally restored both of them to single status. The ruling closes the marital portion of a divorce case that remained open for years after Meyer initially filed. As per PEOPLE's report, the former couple still have issues to resolve and will continue separately with the help of a private judge.

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According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE and Page Six, their marital status was terminated on September 21, 2026, restoring both to single status. The judgement was filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on October 1.

Although the couple had been apart since 2016, the legal divorce took considerably longer. Jennifer Meyer filed for divorce in October 2020. Maguire filed his response in July 2025. The former couple subsequently agreed to separate the termination of their marital status from other outstanding matters connected to their divorce.

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Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer's relationship timeline

Tobey Maguire and jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer met in 2003 on the set of the film Seabiscuit at Universal Studios and shared a long-term relationship. The duo got engaged in April 2006 after few years of dating. On November 10, 2006, they welcomed their daughter, Ruby Sweetheart Maguire. On September 3, 2007, Tobey and Meyer tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Kona, Hawaii.

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