/Spider-Man: Brand New Day on OTT: Not one or two, but available on FIVE platforms!

Released in July, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day ended the superhero fatigue. Months after dominating the box office, the movie is set to arrive on digital platforms. But it's not free. So, those who have not watched the movie yet can finally catch it from the comfort of their home.

The fourth film in the MCU Spider-Man series made history at the box office, crossing $2.5 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Spider-Man film ever and the 3rd highest-grossing film of all time, behind Avatar($2.9 billion) and Avengers: Endgame($2.7 billion.)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day on OTT: Here's how you can watch it

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Spider-Man is swinging into your home. However, it has NOT been released on any free OTT subscription platform like Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar.

It is now available on a VOD (Video on Demand) rental model. This means you have to pay to rent it. As of October 6th, the film is available to rent and buy on Prime Video, Apple TV, Zee5, BookMyShow Stream, and Google Play Movies.

Making the announced, Sony Pictures wrote,''our Spidey senses are tingling for all the right reasons. 🕷️ Rent 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' releasing tomorrow on @primevideoin @bmsstream @zee5 @appletv and @googleplay #SonyPictures.''

On Zee5, the digital version is priced at around Rs. 299 for a 48-hour rental in India. Once rented, viewers have 30 days to start watching. After you hit play, you get 48 hours to finish it. The free streaming OTT debut is expected by the end of next year. On BookMyShow, the movie is available to buy for Rs 699.

Amid all this, Variety learnt that the makers are set to re-release it, and that too with bonus additions. No official re-release date has been shared. With no update yet, but it is anticipated that the makers may add a new end-credits scene or additional footage to bridge the gap between Holland's film and Avengers: Doomsday, which will release in December.