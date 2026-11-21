Nearly a week later, Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson made his first public appearance after being confirmed as the next James Bond. On November 20, he attended a special screening of Christopher Nolan's film The Odyssey in London, where fans and attendees welcomed him with loud cheers and applause. Overwhelmed by the immense love and appreciation, Pattinson responded humbly to the warm gestures of his admirers, making the moment memorable.

Robert Pattinson reacts to being cast as James Bond

On Friday, Robert Pattinson, along with his The Odyssey co-stars Tom Holland, Himesh Patel and Samantha Morton, attended a special screening of Christopher Nolan's film at Odeon Luxe West End in London.

As the host congratulated Pattinson on his casting as the next 007, the audience and his fellow cast members erupted into applause.

The host mentioned, "Congratulations. I’m sure it’s great for everybody in the room. A new Bond, and I really hope that we get, at some point in the future, a chance to dive into that and talk about it. But for now, we really want to celebrate all your extraordinary work on this amazing film. But a huge round of applause for Robert and his amazing news this week. It’s brilliant."

Several videos from the event captured the moment, with the actor going speechless. He smiled and bowed his head to acknowledge the immense love and cheers coming his way.

The actor kept his look simple yet effortlessly stylish, opting for a relaxed-fit dark charcoal blazer, layered over a grey crew-neck T-shirt. He paired it with loose-fitting, wide-leg charcoal trousers and polished black leather shoes.

Christopher Nolan jokes about Robert Pattinson’s James Bond casting

On November 17, filmmaker Nolan attended a private screening of The Odyssey at the DGA Theatre Complex in Los Angeles. Seated alongside Steven Spielberg, he paused to crack a joke about Pattinson during a Q&A session.

He said, "Rob Pattinson is the most cowardly James Bond you’ve ever seen.”

Recalling an action sequence from his film, Nolan praised Matt Damon and Tom Holland for their athletic abilities, then revealed that Pattinson preferred to sit in the corner and watch his co-stars perform their fight scenes.

Robert Pattinson is the next James Bond

After months of speculation over who would fit into the shoes of 007, Pattinson was officially announced as the next James Bond on November 16. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the casting, making the 40-year-old actor the seventh star to portray the British spy in the official film franchise.

Pattinson expressed his excitement about taking on the iconic role, calling it the “honour of a lifetime” and saying that playing 007 was a dream come true.