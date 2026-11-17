Robert Pattinson has taken over the internet since he was announced as the next James Bond, after Daniel Craig. Social media platforms have been flooded with memes, humorous edits and reactions celebrating, questioning and occasionally poking fun at the casting decision.

The news was confirmed on Monday, and Pattinson expressed excitement about the role, saying, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

He has previously played characters such as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise and Bruce Wayne in The Batman, which has given meme-makers plenty of material. Several users have joked about his growing collection of famous Hollywood roles.

Viral memes on the new James Bond

As he has played a vampire, a superhero and now one of cinema's most recognisable secret agents, one meme featured the situation with an exchange: “Are you Bond or Batman?” The response? “I'm both.”

Another post jokes about the fear of artificial intelligence replacing people's jobs, suggesting that actors have a different concern altogether, with Pattinson continuing to land major roles.

An old scene from the 2008 film Twilight has particularly caught attention because of its unexpected reference to James Bond.

In the sequence, a student announces, “Gambling, tuxedos and Bond, James Bond.” The camera then turns towards Edward Cullen, with another student reacting, “Oh my god.”

An Instagram account shared the clip with the caption: “The way Twilight prophesied Robert Pattinson's James Bond era... so ahead of its time.”

However, not everyone is happy with the casting of the actor. One user posted, "So...

... Is #JamesBond007 coming back from the dead? Is it a reboot? A bunch of money suckin prequels? Last WE saw #JamesBond died. So... #RobertPattinson #RobertPattinsonFatigue."

Another joked, “I WOKE UP AND ROBERT PATTINSON IS JAMES BOND.”

"Batman AND James Bond at the same time? Save some for the rest of us Robert," said another user.

"This is how actors feel when they find out Robert Pattinson is auditioning for the same role," read one meme.

“Robert Pattinson is James Bond? Is it April Fools?”

Another meme read: Bond: “Your mission starts at midnight.” Robert Pattinson: Pulls up in the Batman suit."