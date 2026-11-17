Robert Pattinson was confirmed as the new James Bond on Monday, and the announcement has given fans an unexpected reason to revisit Twilight, in which he played vampire Edward Cullen. Soon after his casting as the iconic British spy surfaced, a scene from the 2008 film went viral online.

The moment that created a buzz features a conversation among students at Forks High School about their upcoming prom. As they discuss the event's theme, one character brings up James Bond.

The clip has gained traction on social media, with the official Twilight account also joining the conversation by sharing the scene. Its caption read, "it all comes back to twilight."

Viral Twilight scene

The sequence appears in the first instalment of the Twilight franchise, which introduced Pattinson as Edward Cullen, a vampire who falls in love with human teenager Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart.

In the scene, Bella's schoolmates are discussing the theme for their prom, which turns out to be Monte Carlo. As Eric Yorkie, played by Justin Chon, talks about the event, he makes an unexpected reference to the legendary spy.

“Gambling, tuxedos, and Bond. James Bond,” Eric says.

Jessica, portrayed by Anna Kendrick, reacts with surprise before the camera shifts to Edward and Bella arriving at school together. Edward opens the car door for Bella, marking one of their first public appearances as a couple among their classmates.

The timing of the dialogue has made the clip particularly amusing for fans.

Almost 18 years after the film's release, the actor who once played the vampire is preparing to step into the shoes of one of cinema's most recognisable secret agents.

Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond

Pattinson's casting as 007 was announced on November 16, ending months of speculation about who would take over the role from Daniel Craig. The actor will lead the upcoming 26th film in the long-running franchise, with filmmaker Denis Villeneuve attached as the director.

Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the announcement through a short promotional video featuring Pattinson dressed in a dark suit and holding a gun.

Reacting to the news, Pattinson said, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,” as per the statement.

Pattinson had expressed interest in playing Bond years ago

An old interview of Pattinson has also resurfaced following the announcement. In a 2012 conversation with ShortList, when asked whether he would consider playing Bond, the actor responded, “Yeah definitely, but more like 20 years.”

He also shared his thoughts on how the franchise should approach its next casting decision after Daniel Craig.

“I think there’d be nothing worse than, like, ‘Let’s get a fresh-faced Bond!’ That would be the worst idea in the world,” he said at the time.