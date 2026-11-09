/Denis Villeneuve drops major hint about new James Bond casting, jokes about producer Amy Pascal's reaction

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is preparing to take charge of the next chapter of the James Bond franchise, but the biggest question surrounding the upcoming film remains unanswered: who will play the iconic British spy? Since Daniel Craig's departure following No Time to Die (2021), speculation about his successor has continued to grow. Now, Villeneuve has added to the excitement after teasing the identity of the next 007 during an appearance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Denis Villeneuve almost reveals the next James Bond's identity

During his acceptance speech, Villeneuve jokingly suggested that he was about to reveal the actor selected to play the next James Bond. The filmmaker began by saying that, with the blessing of his new partners at Amazon, he would announce the identity of the franchise's next leading man.

However, just as he appeared ready to disclose the name, Villeneuve stopped himself. He then joked that producer Amy Pascal was about to have a heart attack, drawing laughter from the audience. Denis said, "To express my gratitude with the blessing of my new friends at Amazon, I will reveal to you tonight who will be the next James Bond. The new James Bond is … and I will stop right now because Amy Pascal (James Bond producer) is about to have a heart attack. Thank you very much."

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The remark quickly attracted attention because the identity of Craig's successor remains one of the biggest unanswered questions surrounding the upcoming Bond film. Although Villeneuve teased an announcement, he did not reveal any casting details during the speech.

What Denis Villeneuve said about the James Bond casting search?

Earlier in the evening, Villeneuve also spoke to Variety about the ongoing process of finding the next actor to portray 007. When asked about the casting developments, the filmmaker avoided giving away any information, explaining that every comment he made about the subject would receive close scrutiny.

He said, "I should not comment right now because every word I'm going to say is going to be scrutinised." Villeneuve nevertheless offered a positive update about the experience, adding, "I would just say that I'm having a great time."