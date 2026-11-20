American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is mourning the loss of his father, Peter Hernandez, who died at 74 on November 19. Announcing the news on Instagram, the singer shared a series of pictures, offering fans a glimpse into their close bond. In the heartfelt tribute, Bruno reflected on their memories and the man who taught him about music.

Bruno Mars’ father dies at 74

On Thursday, Bruno Mars' father, Peter Hernandez, passed away at the age of 74, prompting the singer to share the news on Instagram and pay an emotional tribute. Bruno shared a series of throwback pictures and personal moments with his father, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

Remembering his father, the singer captioned the post, writing a heartfelt note that read, "Last week I got to hug my father one last time. If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music. He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again. I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me."

The first photograph shows the singer hugging his father as he lies in a hospital bed, recalling their final moments together. Another picture shows his father in his younger years. The carousel also features a family picture of him with Bruno's late mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot.

In a 2017 interview with Latina Magazine, Bruno said his father helped shape his musical career, recalling how learning the bongos as a child influenced his sense of rhythm.

He stated, "My whole sense of rhythm is because my dad was teaching me bongos as a kid. He’s an old-school working musician, so that’s where the pinky rings come from, the patent-leather shoes, the suits, and the pompadour. It all stems from watching my father."

Who was Peter Hernandez?

Peter Hernandez was a celebrated American musician, percussionist, and bandleader. He led the doo-wop group Peter Hernandez and the Love Notes, performing with his family at venues across Waikiki.

Peter introduced Bruno to music at an early age, encouraging him to perform onstage as a young Elvis Presley impersonator. His influence helped shape Bruno’s musical abilities, stage presence, and signature retro-inspired style.

Peter Hernandez is survived by his six children: his eldest son, Bruno Mars, and five other children, including four daughters and one son.

Bruno faced another personal tragedy in 2013, when his mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, died at age 55 after suffering a brain aneurysm. His parents had separated when he was around 12 years old.

Bruno Mars is one of the world’s most celebrated music artists, known for his distinctive vocals, energetic performances, and chart-topping hits. His popular songs include “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” “Uptown Funk,” “24K Magic," and many others