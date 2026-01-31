/Bruno Mars to join star-studded performer line-up at Grammy Awards 2026; details inside

On the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, Bruno Mars has been confirmed as the final performer. The show is set to happen on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and the announcement was made by the Recording Academy on Friday.

For fans, the pop star's return to the Grammy stage is special because it comes just weeks before the release of his fourth studio album, The Romantic, which is expected to be released on February 27. Other details about his performance are yet to be revealed.

Bruno Mars nominated for three awards

Additionally, Bruno Mars has been nominated for three awards this year, which include Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, all for APT., which was made in collaboration with BLACKPINK's Rosé, who has also been announced as a performer at the ceremony.

Mars to create history?

Fans are excited for Mars as a win in any of the nominated categories could make the artist create history. If APT. wins Record of the Year, Mars would become the first artist to win the category four times. While a Song of the Year victory would make him and his collaborator, Christopher Brody Brown, the first three-time winners in that category.

Finally, a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance win would see Mars tie with Lady Gaga for the most wins in the category. Being a 16-time Grammy winner, he first performed at the awards in 2011, and since then has impressed the audience as well as fans with his stage presence.

Grammy performer lineup

This year's Grammy Awards features Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Tyler, the Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Pharrell Williams, Reba McEntire, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Rosé, Clipse, The Marías, and more in the performer lineup.

When and where to watch

Comedian Trevor Noah is all set to return as host for the sixth and final time. The 68th Grammy Awards will air live on CBS from 8 PM to 11:30 PM ET. In India, the audience can watch the ceremony live on Monday, February 2, at 6:30 AM IST via the Recording Academy’s official YouTube channel and live.GRAMMY.com.