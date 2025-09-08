/MTV VMAs 2025: Bruno Mars, Rose win Song Of The Year For APT; see complete list of winners

Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Rose were some of the early winners of the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The VMAs are taking place in New York. The ceremony also witnessed performances by artists like Gaga, Carpenter and Ricky Martin.
Lady Gaga clinched the Artist of the Year trophy at the MTV VMAs 2025 while Ariana Grande took home multiple awards including Video of The Year award for brighter days ahead. This year’s MTV Video Music Awards, by LL Cool J, took place at the UBS Arena in New York on Sunday night. Some of the world's biggest artists received honours for their work over the past year. From Lady Gaga to Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande, all took home awards on Sunday night
One of the early winners of the night was Bruno Mars and Rose, who won Song of the Year for their global hit APT.
Lady Gaga led this year's nominations with 12 nods in total, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Other top nominees included Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish and Charli xcx.
Some of the biggest stars from the music world performed at the 2025 MTV VMAs. Gaga, Carpenter, Alex Warren, Doja Cat, Tate McRae pulled all stops as they performed to chart-topping numbers on Sunday night.
The ceremony also witnessed a special tribute performance for legendary artist Ozzy Osbourne, who died in August after a prolonged illness.
Interestingly, the VMAs also had iconic artists like Mariah Carey, Ricky Martin, and Busta Rhymes performing this year.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records- WINNER
Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment
Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - Interscope Records — WINNER
Morgan Wallen - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Taylor Swift - Republic Records
The Weeknd - XO/Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Gracie Abrams - “I Love You, I'm Sorry” - Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die with a Smile” - Interscope Records
Lorde - “What Was That” - Republic Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records — WINNER
Tate McRae - “Sports Car” - RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Alex Warren - Atlantic Records - WINNER
Ella Langley - SAWGOD/Columbia Records
Gigi Perez - Island
Lola Young - Island
sombr - SMB Music/Warner Records — FINALIST
The Marías - Nice Life/Atlantic Records — FINALIST
BEST POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande - Republic Records
Charli xcx - Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber - Def Jam Recordings
Lorde - Republic Records
Miley Cyrus - Columbia Records
Sabrina Carpenter - Island- WINNER
Tate McRae - RCA Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Aug 2024 - Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - American Dogwood/EMPIRE
Sept 2024 - Ayra Starr - “Last Heartbreak Song” - Mavin Records/Republic Records
Oct 2024 - Mark Ambor - “Belong Together” - Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
Nov 2024 - Lay Bankz - “Graveyard” - Artist Partner Group Inc.
Dec 2024 - Dasha - “Bye Bye Bye” - Warner Records
Jan 2025 - KATSEYE - “Touch” - HYBE/Geffen Records — WINNER
Feb 2025 - Jordan Adetunji - “KEHLANI” - 300 Entertainment
Mar 2025 - Leon Thomas - “YES IT IS” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
Apr 2025 - Livingston - “Shadow” - Republic Records
May 2025 - Damiano David - “Next Summer” - Sony Italy/Arista Records
June 2025 - Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
July 2025 - ROLE MODEL - “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” - Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” - Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - “luther” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die with a Smile” - Interscope Records — WINNER
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - “Pour Me A Drink” - Mercury Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Sunset Blvd” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
BEST POP
Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Record- WINNER
Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
BEST HIP-HOP
Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records- WINNER
Drake - “NOKIA” - OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red - “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” - CMG/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
LL COOL J ft. Eminem - “Murdergram Deux” - Def Jam Recordings
Travis Scott - “4X4” - Cactus Jack/Epic Records
BEST R&B
Chris Brown - “Residuals” - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - “MUTT (REMIX)” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
Mariah Carey - “Type Dangerous” - gamma. — WINNER
PARTYNEXTDOOR - “N o C h i l l” - OVO Sound
Summer Walker - “Heart Of A Woman” - LVRN/Interscope Records
SZA - “Drive” - Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
Imagine Dragons - “Wake Up” - KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
Lola Young - “Messy” - Island
mgk & Jelly Roll - “Lonely Road” - EST 19XX/Interscope Records
sombr - “back to friends” - SMB Music/Warner Records — WINNER
The Marías - “Back To Me” - Nice Life/Atlantic Records
BEST ROCK
Coldplay - “ALL MY LOVE” - Atlantic Records- WINNER
Evanescence - “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series "Devil May Cry")” - Netflix Music
Green Day - “One Eyed Bastard” - Reprise Records/Warner Records
Lenny Kravitz - “Honey” - ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
Linkin Park - “The Emptiness Machine” - Warner Records
twenty one pilots - “The Contract” - Fueled By Ramen
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny - “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” - Rimas Entertainment
J Balvin - “Rio” - Capitol Records
KAROL G - “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” - Bichota Records/Interscope Records
Peso Pluma - “LA PATRULLA” - Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - “Khé?” - Sony Music US Latin
Shakira - “Soltera“ - Sony Music US Latin- WINNER
BEST K-POP
aespa - “Whiplash” - SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
JENNIE - “like JENNIE” - OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
Jimin - “Who” - BIGHIT MUSIC
JISOO - “earthquake” - Warner Records
LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE - “Born Again” - Lloud Co./RCA Records — WINNER
Stray Kids - “Chk Chk Boom” - JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
ROSÉ - “toxic till the end” - Atlantic Records
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake & Travis Scott - “Active” - YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - “TaTaTa” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” - gamma.
Rema - “Baby (Is It A Crime)” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
Tems ft. Asake - “Get It Right” - RCA Records/Since '93
Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records — WINNER
Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - “Piece Of My Heart” - Starboy/RCA Records
BEST COUNTRY
Chris Stapleton - “Think I'm In Love With You” - Mercury Nashville
Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - “I’m Gonna Love You” - CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
Jelly Roll - “Liar” - BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
Lainey Wilson - “4x4xU” - Broken Bow Records
Megan Moroney - “Am I Okay?” - Columbia Records — WINNER
Morgan Wallen - “Smile” - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
BEST ALBUM
Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Rimas Entertainment
Kendrick Lamar - GNX - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - Mayhem - Interscope Records
Morgan Wallen - I'm The Problem - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet - Island — WINNER
The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow - XO/Republic Records
BEST LONG FORM VIDEO
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records- WINNER
Bad Bunny - “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” - Rimas Entertainment
Damiano David - “FUNNY little STORIES” - Sony Italy/Arista Records
Mac Miller - “Balloonerism” - Warner Records
Miley Cyrus - “Something Beautiful” - Columbia Records
The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Burna Boy - “Higher” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish" - Atlantic Records- WINNER
Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Younger And Hotter Than Me” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan - “Sleepwalking” - Arista Records
BEST DIRECTION
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish" - Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records- WINNER
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
BEST ART DIRECTION
Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish" - Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records- WINNER
Lorde - “Man Of The Year” - Republic Records
Miley Cyrus - “End of the World” - Columbia Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records- WINNER
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
Miley Cyrus - “Easy Lover” - Columbia Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
BEST EDITING
Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish" - Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (from F1® The Movie)” - Atlantic Records- WINNER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records- WINNER
FKA twigs - “Eusexua” - Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records
Zara Larsson - “Pretty Ugly” - Epic Records
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island- WINNER
Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) “ - Atlantic Records
The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records
BEST GROUP
aespa
All Time Low
Backstreet Boys
BLACKPINK- WINNER
Coldplay
Evanescence
Fuerza Regida**
Grupo Frontera
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
KATSEYE
My Chemical Romance
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
The Marías
twenty one pilots
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Addison Rae** – “Headphones On” – Columbia Records
Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical” – Night Street Records/Warner Records
BigXthaPlug** ft. Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way” – UnitedMasters
Chappell Roan – “The Subway” – Island
Demi Lovato – “Fast” – Island
Doja Cat – “Jealous Type” – Kemosabe/RCA Records
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI** – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records
Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber – “Daisies” – Def Jam Recordings
MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.
Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae – “What I Want” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Ravyn Lenae** ft. Rex Orange County** – “Love Me Not” – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
sombr – “12 to 12” – SMB Music/Warner Records
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records — WINNER