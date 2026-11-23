Marvel has dropped another surprise for fans ahead of the Avengers: Doomsday release as Hailee Steinfeld is officially returning to the MCU. The actress will once again play Kate Bishop, the young archer who was introduced in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

The announcement came on Sunday through a video shared on Marvel Studios and Disney's official Instagram accounts. Steinfeld broke the news in an unexpected way while attending promotional activities for her upcoming animated film Hexed.

In the clip, the actress appears to notice something unusual at her promotional setup. She says, “Hey, so I am here with my movie ‘Hex,’ but it looks like they delivered a chair from different…movie?”

She then turns the camera towards a black director's chair carrying her name, confirming her involvement in the upcoming Marvel production.

The post was accompanied by the caption, “Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney’s ‘Hexed’ before she returns in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.'”

Hailee Steinfeld's journey in the MCU

Steinfeld made her MCU debut as Kate Bishop in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye. The show followed her character's unexpected partnership with Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner.

She subsequently appeared in a post-credits sequence in ‘The Marvels’ (2023). The scene featured Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) approaching Bishop with an invitation to join a potential superhero team. Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris also featured in the film.



Steinfeld has previously spoken about what the character means to her. In an interview with Variety, the actress said, "It’s really a privilege to be able to play a character that could in any way possibly inspire anyone. Kate Bishop is a character that I would have loved to have had growing up — somebody who is completely ambitious, driven and disciplined, and takes it upon herself to do whatever it is she has to do to achieve her goals.”

About Avengers: Doomsday

Before Steinfeld, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch was also revealed to be returning to the franchise through the season finale of VisionQuest.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner, who played Clint Barton in Hawkeye, has indicated that he will not feature in the upcoming crossover.

In an October interview, the actor said, “No, no, no, no. Not in that one,” when asked about ‘Doomsday’. He added, “‘Doomsday’ I’m not in, so the Avengers will probably lose, just so you know… they didn’t call me, so it’s their fault. They’re going to lose.”

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will feature Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom.