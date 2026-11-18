Alert, Avengers fans! Booking for Avengers: Doomsday has opened across the country on Tuesday, so all the eager fans can book their favourite seats for the movie a month before its release.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, the much-awaited movie marks Robert Downey Jr's return to the Marvel universe, but not as the superhero Iron Man, but as the villain Dr Doom. Also returning are Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and all the other Avengers and key characters.