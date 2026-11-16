/Sonu Sood checks on Josh actor Sharad Kapoor's health after his appeal for work

Sonu Sood has met Sharad Kapoor following his emotional appeal for help. The two actors met in Mumbai on November 16, a day after the Josh actor urged members of the film fraternity to support him as he attempts to return to work.

Videos of their meeting went viral on social media, showing Sonu spending time with him and inquiring about his well-being.

Sonu Sood meets Sharad Kapoor

In the clips shared by paparazzi, the two can be seen sitting together and having a conversation. Kapoor also appears to discuss his leg treatment with Sonu. They later share a warm hug before Sonu accompanies him towards his building.

Kapoor was seen using a walking frame for support while moving around.

Sonu Sood reportedly arranges medical assistance

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Sonu has arranged medical supplies for Kapoor and is keeping track of his condition.

A video of their interaction was also shared by an X user, who appreciated Sonu for reaching out to the actor during a difficult period. "Appreciate Sonu Sood bhai for visiting Sharad Kapoor and standing by him. Humanity is all about showing up when someone needs support. Respect, Sonu bhai!"

Sharad Kapoor's appeals to Bollywood

Before meeting Sonu, Sharad had shared a video on social media, requesting members of the film fraternity to help him rebuild his career. “I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it,” he said. “I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I'm a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes.”

Also Read: How Sooraj Barjatya connected Yeh Prem Mol Liya to Maine Pyar Kiya

The actor further explained, “I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me. I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again”.

Sharad Kapoor's health struggles

His struggles came to light after a video showed him parting ways with his four pet dogs. The actor had reportedly moved them to an animal welfare centre because his health problems were making it difficult for him to look after them.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh quotes Rahat Indori in fiery response to Indore song ban

It was also revealed that Kapoor had been struggling with physical and mental health issues for nearly two years, including a brain-related ailment and a broken leg.

Sharad Kapoor has featured in several Bollywood films, including Tamanna, Trishakti, Josh, Aaghaaz, Khauff, Hathyar, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and Lakshya.