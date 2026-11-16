/Samuk: Akshay Kumar's sci-fi action thriller gets release date | See new poster

Akshay Kumar is all set to take on an unfamiliar threat in his upcoming film Samuk. The makers revealed the release date of the sci-fi action-survival thriller on Monday, and the announcement came through a motion poster featuring the actor in an intense avatar, alongside glimpses of an unseen creature.

It hints at a battle involving an extraterrestrial predator, although the storyline has been kept under wraps so far.

Samuk release date announced

Akshay shared the release announcement on his social media, accompanied by a glimpse of the film's mysterious world. Dressed in a dark suit and holding an assault rifle, the actor is seen standing in a dense jungle, seemingly preparing to confront an enemy.

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The visuals also offer a closer look at a monstrous creature, with a menacing face, sharp teeth and dark liquid dripping from its mouth.

Another poster features what appears to be the enormous hand of the predator.

Sharing the announcement, Akshay wrote, "The enemy isn’t human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn’t an option. #SAMUK - The invasion begins 28th May, 2027. In Cinemas Near You."

The makers had earlier teased the announcement with another message, writing, "One predator. One mission. A fight that has no rules. #SAMUK unveils at 2:07 PM. Stay Tuned!"

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About Samuk

Samuk brings Akshay back together with filmmaker and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah after a gap of 13 years. The project is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul under the Sunshine Pictures banner, with Aashin A Shah serving as co-producer.

The film also stars Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Banita Sandhu and Swanand Kirkire in key roles. Further details about the film are yet to be released.