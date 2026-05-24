/Samuk: Akshay Kumar to headline survival alien thriller backed by Hollywood stunt experts

After treating fans with horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar is all set to enter uncharted territory with his next big film, Samuk. This ambitious sci-fi action thriller is said to bring together alien horror with large-scale survival drama.

Directed by Kanishk Varma, the project is said to reunite Kumar with producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah after more than a decade.

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Akshay Kumar to feature in Samuk

According to HT City, the makers are positioning Samuk as a visually mounted film that combines action, horror and creature effects inspired by cult Hollywood franchises such as Alien and Predator. The film is also being co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Ashin Shah.

As per Varma, "Samuk was born from my love for the SPG world and survival thrillers like Alien and Predator. Bringing those influences together with Akshay sir has been surreal. I always wanted the creature to feel physically real on set. That old-school tactile horror is what made films like Alien timeless."

International team

The large-scale project is also joined by Hollywood stunt coordinator Luke Tumber, who has worked on titles such as Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Venom, No Time To Die and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Speaking about the collaboration with HT City, Tumber said, “This project represents an exciting fusion of international stunt expertise, visionary filmmaking, and authentic action cinema, and I'm proud to be part of bringing that vision to life. Together, we aim to deliver a film that combines powerful storytelling with cutting-edge live-action sequences that will resonate with audiences internationally.”

Another major Hollywood name associated with the film is Academy Award-nominated creature effects designer Alec Gillis, who is known for his work on Alien and Predator. "Together Kanishk and I designed the title character, which is truly a unique alien horror. In an era of CGI and Al. It is gratifying that directors and audiences still value handcrafted, human-made traditional monsters," Gillis said.

He further praised Kumar's screen presence, saying, "He has the physicality of Jason Statham and the likeability of Tom Cruise! My goal is to create an alien nemesis in Samuk whose energy and screen charisma equal Mr Kumar's. Defeating this new classic movie monster will not be an easy task, even for him."

Akshay Kumar confirms

Confirming the film, Kumar said, as quoted by HT, "Yes, I have signed this film. I found the script and subject of Samuk fascinating. Alien thriller is a totally new genre for me and also for our films. I am very excited about it."