/Akshay Kumar donates Rs.1 crore to a school in Jammu & Kashmir, building named after his father

Akshay Kumar has brought a major change to the lives of school children after he extended a generous donation to a government school in the remote Gurez Valley region of Jammu and Kashmir. Government Middle School Nero Tulail, situated in the border area of Bandipora district, now has a newly constructed school block after Akshay Kumar contributed Rs.1 crore towards its improvement in 2021.

The new building has been named Shri Hari Om Bhatia Education Block in memory of the actor's late father.

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The upgraded infrastructure of the school has offered a better learning environment for the students residing in the far-flung village near the Line of Control. The newly constructed block features classrooms, a computer laboratory, a library and office space for the faculty. For students, the development also provides improved arrangements under the government's Midday Meal Scheme, with the availability of cleaner and more organised facilities.

Locals state that Akshay Kumar had visited the Gurez Valley in 2021 after he was invited by the Border Security Force to meet jawans at the frontier region. While the actor was on a visit to Tulail village in North Kashmir's Bandipora district, he interacted with school children and residents, and that's when he reportedly decided to support the school after witnessing the difficulties faced by the students. During the same visit, he also interacted with the Border Security Force personnel, posed for photographs and also danced with them. He also laid a wreath at a war memorial in the region, paying tribute to soldiers who laid their lives in the line of duty.

After returning from his visit, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to share his experience of meeting the Border Security Force personnel, describing it as memorable and humbling.