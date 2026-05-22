/'National responsibility above party politics:' Kamal Haasan backs PM Modi’s energy conservation call

Amid a West Asia crisis, Kamal Haasan has been continuously urging people to adopt measures to save foreign exchange and conserve energy. Recently, the actor, who is Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and a Rajya Sabha MP, again shared a video supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for energy conservation.

Haasan, who never shies away from sharing his political views, emphasized the importance of conserving energy. He said this is a time when we must rise above politics and come together for the country.

Kamal Haasan Supports PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Call

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On Friday, the actor posted a video on Instagram supporting PM Modi and urging fellow citizens to come together to reduce energy consumption.

“My dear fellow countrymen, today I speak to you as an Indian deeply concerned by the impact of the Iran War,” Haasan said.

“Today, I speak to you as an Indian deeply concerned by the impact of the Iran war. Oil prices are rising, sea trade routes are blocked, the energy that powers our kitchen and homes, fertilises and nourishes our fields and crops, fuel that drives our industries and vehicles, all have gotten more expensive. In response, more than 60 countries have already imposed energy-saving rules. We recently heard Singapore’s Prime Minister asking his people to prepare for tough times ahead. We are a much larger country,” he added.

Haasan further said this is a time when politicians must rise above party lines and, setting aside differences, come together to save the country.

“In moments like this, national responsibility must rise above party politics. As Vajpayee ji famously said, governments will come and go, but the nation shall remain,” he added.

Kamal Haasan hailed PM Modi's government push

As the US-Iran war severely disrupts the Strait of Hormuz and worsens the global energy crisis, PM Modi urged citizens to adopt lifestyle changes to cut down on petrol and diesel consumption, avoid unnecessary domestic business travel, use public transport, and more.

“In moments like this, national responsibility must rise above party politics. As Mr Vajpayee ji famously said, governments will come and go, but the nation shall remain. During the 1962 China war, we donated gold from our homes to support our soldiers fighting at the border. In 1965, when India did not have enough food grains, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji asked citizens to skip one meal a week for the whole nation,” he said, adding, “Today, India does not need such sacrifice. Surely, we must do this for our country when our parents did much more.”