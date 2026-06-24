/Akshay Kumar explains why he gave 'Bhojpuri is better than Hollywood' line in the viral track

Ahead of the release of Welcome To The Jungle, actor Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his next movie, which features a gamut of stars. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is the new addition to the much-loved fan-favourite franchise, Welcome.

Ahead of the release, the actor, along with the team of the movie, came together to attend the launch of a new track from the film. During a candid conversation at the event, the actor talked about the Bhojpuri song in the movie and was asked if he is planning to work in regional cinema next.

In response, Akshay went on to make a comment that has once again made him a talking point on social media.

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Speaking at the event, he said that he feels Bhojpuri is better than Hollywood, explaining the cultural importance and the variety that Indians have.

“Bhojpuri is better than Hollywood. I have given this line, because they can’t hear this song. They will not understand anything. They have never seen a song like this..” The actor here referenced the line that Jacqueline Fernandez says in the song Ghis Ghis Ghis.

He added, “We can proudly say that we have so many cultures. Our songs are made in so much culture. We should be proud of the kind of culture we have and the variety that exists in our country.”

In the movie, the actor features in the song, titled, ‘’Ghis Ghis Ghis''. Voiced by Vikram Montrose and Supriya Pathak, the Bhojpuri song has energetic lyrics, and soon after its release, it became viral.

Akshay's Welcome to the Jungle is the second release of the year after Bhooth Bangla, which was his collaboration with Priyadarshan. The movie earned mixed reviews and did a decent box office earnings.

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