/Akshay Kumar pays warm tribute to Chuck Norris: Watching him was not entertainment but education

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar joined thousands of fans across the world in mourning the death of Hollywood legend Chuck Norris. Norris, 86, died on Thursday in Hawaii. Akshay took to X to share how the action star and martial arts artist had played an important role in Akshay’s younger days.

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Chuck Norris

Akshay shared an old picture of Norris and wrote about how he served as a teacher to an aspiring martial arts artist like Akshay Kumar.

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"Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action, and many more wasn’t just entertainment…it was education. The discipline, strength, and effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that shaped a part of me (folded hands emoji),” wrote Akshay.

Akshay was not the only star to mourn Chuck Norris’ death. Anurag Kashyap shared a post by the Guardian and posted a broken heart emoji along with it.

About Chuck Norris' career, family

The martial arts grandmaster and action star's roles in Walker, Texas Ranger and other television shows and movies made him an iconic tough guy. He died Thursday, in what his family described as a “sudden passing.” “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the family said in a statement posted to social media.