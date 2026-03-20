Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /Akshay Kumar pays warm tribute to Chuck Norris: Watching him was not entertainment but education

Akshay Kumar pays warm tribute to Chuck Norris: Watching him was not entertainment but education

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Mar 20, 2026, 22:59 IST | Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 22:59 IST
Akshay Kumar pays warm tribute to Chuck Norris: Watching him was not entertainment but education

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Chuck Norris

Story highlights

Legendary martial arts star and actor Chuck Norris passed away in Hawaii after brief illness on Thursday. Norris was 86. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar paid a warm tribute to the legend on his passing. 

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar joined thousands of fans across the world in mourning the death of Hollywood legend Chuck Norris. Norris, 86, died on Thursday in Hawaii. Akshay took to X to share how the action star and martial arts artist had played an important role in Akshay’s younger days.

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Chuck Norris

Akshay shared an old picture of Norris and wrote about how he served as a teacher to an aspiring martial arts artist like Akshay Kumar.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action, and many more wasn’t just entertainment…it was education. The discipline, strength, and effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that shaped a part of me (folded hands emoji),” wrote Akshay.

Akshay was not the only star to mourn Chuck Norris’ death. Anurag Kashyap shared a post by the Guardian and posted a broken heart emoji along with it.

Trending Stories

Also read: Chuck Norris, Walker Texas Ranger icon and martial arts master, dies at 86

About Chuck Norris' career, family

The martial arts grandmaster and action star's roles in Walker, Texas Ranger and other television shows and movies made him an iconic tough guy. He died Thursday, in what his family described as a “sudden passing.” “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the family said in a statement posted to social media.

Also read: 'Texas has lost a legend': Benjamin Netanyahu and others pay tributes to Chuck Norris

Chuck is survived by five children-- stunt performers Mike and Eric with his late ex-wife Dianne Holechek, twins Dakota and Danilee with his wife Gena Norris, and Dina, the result of an early 1960s “one-night stand” revealed in his autobiography. Just a week back he had celebrated his 86th birthday and posted a sparring video on Instagram. “I don't age. I level up,” he wrote.

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

Share on twitter

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

Trending Topics