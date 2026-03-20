/Remembering Chuck Norris: 5 essential movies of the action star that everyone should watch

Iconic martial arts star and actor Chuck Norris is no more. While the current generation may be familiar with him as a popular meme face, Norris created a genre for himself back in the 1970s and 1980s. The action star passed away at the age of 86. The actor was hospitalized in Hawaii on Thursday, and a day later, on Friday, his family announced his death. Sharing a monochrome picture of the actor, they wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning."

Here are 5 films of the actor that are essential to watch to understand how iconic he was.