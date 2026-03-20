/Remembering Chuck Norris: 5 essential movies of the action star that everyone should watch

Legendary action star Chuck Norris is no more. The iconic star, who played the hero, in countless westners created a niche for himself in the 1970s and 1980s. Here are five essential movies of the actor that one must watch to celebrate the legend that he was.
Iconic martial arts star and actor Chuck Norris is no more. While the current generation may be familiar with him as a popular meme face, Norris created a genre for himself back in the 1970s and 1980s. The action star passed away at the age of 86. The actor was hospitalized in Hawaii on Thursday, and a day later, on Friday, his family announced his death. Sharing a monochrome picture of the actor, they wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning."
Here are 5 films of the actor that are essential to watch to understand how iconic he was.
The film catapulted him to the big league and five decades on, is remembered for the ultimate martial arts showdown. Norris played the played the villainous American mercenary, Colt, sent to take down Bruce Lee in the film.
Those who are fans of martial arts film, would recall, that the film featured a fight at the Roman Colosseum. The sequence is considered the greatest martial arts sequence in the history of cinema. The scene showcases a young Norris showcasing world class karate skills against the legend Bruce Lee.
Many would say Lone Wolf McQuade served as a blueprint for Walker, Texas Ranger. Norris played JJ McQuade, a Texas ranger who prefers the company of his pet wolf than humans. The film can be called a classic spaghetti western. It featured desert brawls, and an incredible score. This film defined his "loner with a badge" persona well.
In this rescue mission movie, Norris played Colonel James Braddock, a former POW who returns to Vietnam to liberate Americans still held captive. The film was a massive box office hit and catapulted Norris into the big league.
In this gritty Chicago-set police thriller, Norris played an honest cop caught between a deadly gang war and a "code of silence" protecting a corrupt fellow officer. The film was directed by Andrew Davis and is considered one of the best film of Norris’s career which highlighted his acting skills over stunts.
The film is an ultimate patriotic ensemble epic and was loosely based on the real-life TWA Flight 847 hijacking. Apart from Norris, the film also featured Lee Marvin. In one of the sequences in the film, Norris was seen riding a motorcycle equipped with twin rocket launchers and machine guns. It’s the movie that solidified him as the "savior of America" in pop culture.