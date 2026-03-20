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Chuck Norris dead at 86: Walker Texas Ranger icon passes away after suffering medical emergency

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Mar 20, 2026, 19:45 IST | Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 19:45 IST
Chuck Norris dead at 86: Walker Texas Ranger icon passes away after suffering medical emergency

Chuck Norris Photograph: (AFP)

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"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," the family said in a statement on Instagram.

 

Chuck Norris, the US martial artist and Hollywood action star most famous for his role in "Walker, Texas Ranger," has died, his family said Friday. He was 86.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," the family said in a statement on Instagram.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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