Chuck Norris, the Hollywood legend, is no more. Born in Oklahoma, US, the actor went on to become one of the legends of action cinema and gave the world characters that will be loved forever.

Norris breathed his last at the age of 86 on Thursday (March 19), his family shared on social media.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” the statement continued.

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The news of the actor’s demise comes after he was reportedly hospitalised following a medical emergency in Hawaii. In a career spanning decades, he became a pop culture icon, known for his films like Way of the Dragon, The Delta Force, and the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger.

The news of the acting legend, who was also a martial arts champion, passing away has sent shockwaves across his fans, friends, and followers.

Also read: Remembering Chuck Norris: 5 essential movies to watch of the actor



Norris' son Dakota pens an emotional note for ‘greatest father God could have ever given me’

Norris’ 24-year-old son, Dakota, shared a series of black-and-white photos with his father and wrote a long note, calling him the greatest father God could have ever given him.

‘’You were the greatest father God could have ever given me and the finest man I’ve ever known. No matter what I was going through, you were always there. You made sure I knew how much you loved me. '' he said.

Benjamin Netanyahu remembers Norris

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu has paid tribute to Norris. Sharing a picture with him, the politician wrote,''Sara and I were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Norris, a great friend of Israel and a close personal friend. Chuck brought martial arts and the warmth of his character to millions around the world.May his memory be a blessing.''

Greg Abott, the Republican governor of Texas, wrote in a post on X, "Texas has lost a legend," X. "All of Texas mourns the passing of Chuck Norris. He was not only a martial arts champion, action icon, and the one and only Walker, Texas Ranger. But he electrified generations of conservatives. Giving them a passion and voice to fight for the principles that make America the greatest nation on earth.''