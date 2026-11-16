/Sooraj Barjatya connects Yeh Prem Mol Liya to Maine Pyar Kiya with this special 37-year-old prop

Sooraj Barjatya brings a piece of Maine Pyar Kiya back for Yeh Prem Mol Liya after 37 years! Thirty-seven years after Maine Pyar Kiya introduced audiences to Sooraj Barjatya’s world of romance, family and tradition, the filmmaker is bringing back a little piece of that cinematic history. Barjatya who is known for making iconic family dramas like Hum Saath Saath Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Maine Pyar Kiya is gearing up for the release of his next - Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead.

Barjatya’s directorial debut Maine Pyaar Kiya released 37 years ago and now, he has brought a small piece from the film to his latest.

The Ganpati idol from his 1989 directorial debut, has reportedly found its way into his upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

For Barjatya, this is a return to the beginning in a rather personal way. Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, was the film that announced his arrival as a director and went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring romantic dramas. Now, as he prepares to bring another family entertainer to the big screen, an object associated with that landmark film is part of the new world he has created.

Bhagyashree in Maine Pyar Kiya Photograph: ()

The presence is an interesting callback for audiences who remember Maine Pyar Kiya. While the two films belong to different generations, the idol offers a tangible connection between the filmmaker’s first film and his latest. It also reflects the continuity in Barjatya’s cinema, where traditions, rituals and familiar family customs have always been part of the storytelling. Well, it's indeed true that some values and some things are for keeps.