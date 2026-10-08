/Nana Patekar's philanthropic legacy: His work for farmers and rural communities

Nana Patekar's contribution extended beyond his work in films, with the actor spending years supporting farmers and communities facing drought, debt and rural hardship. His involvement in social work became particularly prominent after he began visiting drought-affected parts of Maharashtra and witnessing the impact of farmer suicides on families.

Nana Patekar’s journey into philanthropy

Nana Patekar was known primarily for his intense performances on screen, but his work away from Bollywood eventually became another significant part of his public life. His connection with rural Maharashtra grew as he visited areas affected by drought, farmer debt and suicides and saw the impact of the crisis on families.

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In 2015, Patekar joined hands with Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure to establish the Naam Foundation. The organisation was created in response to the severe drought conditions and farmer crisis in Maharashtra. Its stated focus includes education, helping farmers, improving rural infrastructure and addressing water-related problems in villages.

Patekar's approach to the farmer crisis has also focused on emotional support. He has argued that financial measures alone cannot address the distress faced by farmers and that people struggling with debt and despair need someone to listen to them and offer support.

In addition, as per reports, Nana Patekar had donated his entire acting renumeration from the film Paathshaala to five different charitable organisations. He received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh with the award, which he completely donated towards drought relief activities in Maharashtra.

Focus on water and rural livelihoods

The Maharashtra government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Naam Foundation in February this year to execute collaborative rural development and welfare projects in Gadchiroli. Work includes lake rejuvenation, desilting, deepening of streams and rivers and groundwater recharge.