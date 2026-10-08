/PM Modi pays tribute to Nana Patekar: 'Never hesitating to express what he believed..'

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was 75. The legendary actor had been living a low-key, rural life close to nature and his animals.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves across the world, with fans remembering him for his iconic dialogues and unforgettable films.

Hours after the news of his death broke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences for the actor, saying he brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role he essayed on the big screen.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote,''Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in.''

''Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,'' PM added.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant shared a photo with Patekar and wrote that he was shocked and deeply saddened to learn about his demise.