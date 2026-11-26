Is Varun Dhawan’s werewolf getting ready to roar again? Director Amar Kaushik sparked fresh excitement about a sequel to the 2022 horror-comedy Bhediya with a dramatic social media post. Marking four years since the film, the director dropped a hint that has left fans curious about what’s next for its supernatural world.

Is Bhediya 2 already in works? Amar Kaushik shares a major update

On Thursday, Kaushik took to Instagram to share a video in which Varun’s beloved werewolf character enters his office and creates chaos. The creature appears to lose patience as it wrecks the filmmaker’s workspace, smashing his desk and kicking his laptop. The dramatic clip takes a humorous turn when the director links the werewolf’s anger to how long he is taking to write the sequel.

Sharing the video, Kaushik wrote, “Bhediya not very happy with how long his writing is taking… Kya kare? Coming soon, Bhediya uncle.” The post marks four years since the original film’s release and suggests that Bhediya 2 is in the works, with the writing process still underway.

After the post gained attention, several netizens shared their excitement in the comment section about the much-awaited project. One fan wrote, “Waiting for Bhediya 2.” Another commented, “Then what are you waiting for? Please make Bhediya 2 now! We have been waiting for this for a very long time.”

Another fan commented, “Bhediya 2, make it soon.” One more wrote, “Amar sir, bring my Dr. Anika and Bhaskar back, plzz!!!”

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