Bhediya OTT Release Date: How to watch, trailer, songs, full cast, singers & rating

Bhediya is a story about Bhaskar, a man who is bitten by a wolf and starts to change into an animal. It is set in the jungles of Arunachal. A number of surprises turns, and laughter occurs as Bhaskar and his friends search for the answers. Both the crowd and the reviewers responded well to the movie's theatrical release. The movie made INR 43.67 crores at the box office in its first weekend of release. The movie was a 60 crore budget film. Bhediya, a Bollywood movie, is still streaming in a few theatres in India. According to some reports, it will go on sale online six weeks after it opens in theatres. After three to four weeks of the movie's theatrical release, it usually becomes available online. But occasionally, the release of the movie also relies on how well the movie does.

Bhediya OTT Release Date

The official Bhediya OTT Release Date has not yet been disclosed. However, according to certain rumours, the Hindi-language Bollywood film Bhediya will debut on OTT sometime in January 2023. On 25 November 2022, the horror-comedy movie Bhediya was released in theatres.

Bhediya Trailer

The release of the movie on OTT will be delayed if it is performing well in cinemas. Check out the trailer for the movie here:

Bhediya OTT Platform

The Bollywood horror-comedy flick Bhediya's digital rights have reportedly been acquired by JioCinema. The movie's OTT platform was made public not long after it opened in theatres. However, there is no confirmation over the movie's OTT release date. JioCinema's OTT service will soon provide Bhediya for viewing. With a Jio Cinema subscription, moviegoers who want to view the horror-comedy Bhediya at home may do so.

Bhediya Full Star Cast

Bollywood horror-comedy Bhediya stars Abhishek Banerjee, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal in the key roles. Amar Kaushik is the director and Dinesh Vijan is the producer of the Hindi-language movie Bhediya through Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Paalin Kabak, Shraddha Kapoor (in a Cameo in Thumkeshwari song), Manoj Bakshi, Druhii Anand, Sharad Kelkar, Taba Sam, Saurabh Shukla, Dosam Beyong are some of the other artists playing roles in the movie.

Bhediya Singers

Playback Singers in the movie Bhediya involves Jigar Saraiya, Sachin Sanghvi, Ash King, Rashmeet Kaur, Vishal Dadlani, Sukhwinder Singh, Siddharth Basrur and K4 Kekho.

Bhediya ratings