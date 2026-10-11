/Amitabh Bachchan turns 84: Kajol, Kamal Haasan, Sanjay Dutt and more share heartfelt birthday wishes for the superstar

Amitabh Bachchan turns 84 on October 11, 2026, and his birthday was celebrated with warm wishes from film stars, singers and other celebrities. While some revisited their memories of working with him, others spoke about the influence the superstar has had on their lives and careers.

Alongside the birthday messages, Bachchan also shared a reflective note on his personal blog. He wrote about the thoughts and emotions that accompanied the occasion.

Bachchan shares heartfelt post on his birthday

“.. they bring it in filled with surprises and warmth and grace .. for a most thoughtful evening - and morning .. and it remains with you, for all the likes of me were , what they meant on an evening this was designed,” the actor posted.

He followed it with another thought on being alone with one's reflections, writing, “solitude brings , thoughts .. the evening brought all the thoughts , in open solitude contained till now .. cherished .. ever .. Love,” he added.

The actor also addressed his followers on X, writing, “T 5882 - Morning has arrived, and here I am, sitting with you!”

Celebs share birthday wishes for Amitabh Bachchan

Chiranjeevi shared a special birthday message for Bachchan, writing, "Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan. Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special. Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir."

Kajol marked the occasion by sharing a photograph with Bachchan. The actors have worked together in several films over the years, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy birthday our witty and uber cool natural phenomenon! Wish u health and happiness always."

Kamal Haasan paid tribute to the actor and said, "He made his deep voice memorable, his pauses thrilling, and his eyebrow raises a turning point in a story. Even a simple 'Ladies and gentlemen' from Amitji's mouth feels like the beginning of a blockbuster. He has always been unique and special. Happy birthday, Angry Young Man."

Kiara Advani also posted a picture with Bachchan and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir! You are, and always will be, an icon, a legend, and an inspiration to all. I wish you much happiness and good health."

Sidharth Malhotra also credited Bachchan with inspiring his own love for acting, and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Amitabh Sir! You are a big reason why I love acting. Thank you for that. I wish you good health and happiness always."

Sanjay Dutt shared a photograph with Bachchan and expressed gratitude writing, "Dear Sir, happy birthday and may God bless you. You have always loved me, and I thank you for that. You are my hero, and I have learnt so much from you. Just to work with you is an honour for me. Happy birthday again Sir, and love you."

Suniel Shetty's birthday message said, “No matter how many times I meet you there's still that same excitement... that same sense of wonder I felt growing up watching you. Every interaction leaves me with something to learn and another reason to admire you. Always grateful...always in awe. Happy Birthday Sir.”

Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, highlighted Bachchan's youthful spirit. "You may have become more senior with age, but your spirit remains as young as ever. Happy birthday, Amit ji!," he wrote.

Television personality Shekhar Suman said, "Of the billions of ppl on the planet one man is above everyone else, @SrBachchan )): Here is wishing a supercalifragialisticexpialidocious 84th happy bday to a man who stopped being a star and became the galaxy.Praying for a zillion years to his extraordinary life."

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Comedian Bharti Singh, who is set to appear on a special birthday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, wished the actor, saying, "Amitabh Bachchan Sir is truly a legend, and for all of us who have grown up watching him, seeing him on screen is nothing short of a celebration. Kaun Banega Crorepati has been such a special part of our lives. I have been watching the show since its very first episode, and even today, just seeing his smile, warmth, and energy brings so much happiness. He has given generations so many beautiful memories, and I feel so lucky to have grown up watching him."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also joined the celebrations. "Heartiest birthday greetings to the legendary icon of Indian cinema, Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji. May you keep inspiring us with your remarkable talent, dedication, and enduring contribution to the world of entertainment," he wrote.